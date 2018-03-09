Tulip Garden to be thrown open from March 25

Srinagar—Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruc­tion and Floriculture, Javaid Mustafa Mir on Thursday visited Tulip Garden Srinagar to take stock of arrangements being made for the upcoming Tulip festival.

On the occasion, Director Floriculture Mathoora Masoom informed the Minister that the Department has planted 12.25 lakh tulip bulbs spread over 200 kanals this year.

The Minister was also in­formed that extension of Tulip Garden has been undertaken by way of growing other plants like Hyacinths, Daffodils, Narcissus and other ornamental plants. In this season, 40,000 Hyacinth tu­lip bulbs are planted in a sepa­rate terrace and further fresh plantation is in full swing.

It was given out that in order to beautify the landscape, addition­al green spaces are being created to attract more visitors to Asia’s largest Tulip garden overlooking the world-famous Dal Lake.

Giving details, she said during the upcoming festival which will be thrown open for public on March 25 would wit­ness decorated kiosks and stalls will showcase handicrafts and cuisine of the Valley with tradi­tional, ethnic touch.

For the facility of foreign visitors, the department would provide free Wi-Fi services in­side the premises.

The Minister was accompa­nied by Director Floriculture Kashmir Mathoora Masoom, Deputy Director Floriculture Nazir Ahmad, Floriculture offi­cer Sheikh Shabir, Floriculture officer Srinagar Naseer Hus­saini, AFOs and other officials of the Department.