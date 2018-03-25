Traffic police seizes vehicle after photo with overloaded pupils goes viral

Srinagar—Traffic police Sri­nagar on Saturday seized a ve­hicle after its photo with over­loaded school children went viral on social media.

The police seized the ve­hicle under sections 39/192, 66/192 Motor Vehicle Act.

Reports quoting a senior police official said the trac­ing of the vehicle took some time as it was sold to several individuals.

The police challan men­tioned overloading as the reason for the seizing of the vehicle.