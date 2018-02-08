Traffic police seizes 103 bikes in Srinagar

Srinagar: In a special drive against violations of Traffic rules by two wheelers as instructed by District Mag­istrate Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, the City Traffic Police Wednesday seized 103 bike and scooties from different places of the Srinagar city for violating the MV Act.

It was said the seized two-wheelers were found driving with­out licenses or valid insurance or pollution-check certificates.

Pertinently, the District Mag­istrate has passed directions for seizing of two-wheelers found violating Traffic rules in the City under relevant sections of the MV Act.

The directions have been passed in view of facts suggest­ing that most fatal accidents in the City have involvement of two-wheelers therein.

SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Tahir Saleem, said the drive is aimed at safeguarding the life and property of residents