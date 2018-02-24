Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for bus operators ferrying school kids

Srinagar—The Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar City on Friday issued a fresh advisory to the school bus and van operators ferrying school going children.

As per the advisory issued, ‘SCHOOL BUS’ must be clearly written on the rare and front of the bus and if it is a hired vehicle, it should clearly read “ON SCHOOL DUTY”.

Besides, it is directed that school buses should be painted yellow, and should have a have first aid box and a fire extinguisher. The windows of the buses should be fitted with horizontal grills. The school name and telephone must be written clearly on the buses ferrying school children and the drivers should have a valid permit to ferry students.

The concerned authority has also asked that driver should ferry students as per seating capacity mentioned in the registration certificate and there should not be any alteration in the seating arrangements of the vehicle.

It is strictly advised that drivers should not modify the fuel kit to a gas kit, should not carry school bags on the rooftop of the vehicle.

The vehicles should be parked in a designated parking place or inside school premises, besides, the driver should at least have five years work experience in driving heavy vehicles.

It is informed that the driver challaned more than twice in a year for offences like red light jump, violation of lane discipline or allowing an unauthorized person to the driver cannot be employed. There must be a qualified attendant on the buses to attend the children.

Meanwhile, the SSP Traffic has also appealed to the parents to kindly check the schools buses personally and if found lacking any of the above mentioned advisory, same be bring into the notice of the SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir or concerned Deputy SP Traffic of your area on numbers, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir 0194-2486333, 9419091281; DySp Traffic Kulgam 9697009080; DySp Traffic Anantnag 9622698999; DySp Traffic Pulwama-Shopian 9858087522; DySp Traffic Budgam 9419013694, 7006795292; DySp Traffic Ganderbal-Bandipora 9419604702, DySP Traffic Baramulla-Kupwara 9797556566; DySp Traffic Leh-Kargil 9419972753, TPCR Kashmir 0194-2485396, 0194-2450022.