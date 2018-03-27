Traffic police to intensify enforcement of traffic rules

Srinagar—Traffic Police City Srinagar is going to in­tensify the implementation of traffic rules to make ensure hustle free movement of traffic in City Srinagar.

Special drives against violators of various laws/ rules such be conducted especially at high traffic pressure places in the City. Already during the month of February-2018 Traffic Police has seized 12,20 vehicles in the City for various offences and challaned 7,772 vehicles in February-2018 and total fine imposed during the month of February-2018 on the traffic violators to the tune of Rs. 24 lakh 26 thou­sand and 924 rupees.

General public is also re­quested to co-operate with Traffic Police at places were a portion of the main road is secured by construction agen­cy for execution of on-going construction work like from Jehangir Chowk to Natipora- Flyover construction & Ra­dio Kashmir to Sonwar/Golf Crossing-Grade Separator construction.