Traffic police to intensify enforcement of traffic rules

Special drives against violators of various laws/ rules such be conducted especially at high traffic pressure places in the Cit
Srinagar—Traffic Police City Srinagar is going to intensify the implementation of traffic rules to make ensure hustle free movement of traffic in City Srinagar.
Special drives against violators of various laws/ rules such be conducted especially at high traffic pressure places in the City. Already during the month of February-2018 Traffic Police has seized 12,20 vehicles in the City for various offences and challaned 7,772 vehicles in February-2018 and total fine imposed during the month of February-2018 on the traffic violators to the tune of Rs. 24 lakh 26 thousand and 924 rupees.
General public is also requested to co-operate with Traffic Police at places were a portion of the main road is secured by construction agency for execution of on-going construction work like from Jehangir Chowk to Natipora- Flyover construction & Radio Kashmir to Sonwar/Golf Crossing-Grade Separator construction.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.