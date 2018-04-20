Tourism Minister orders attachment of Director SKICC

 Skip to main content
Army commanders discuss Kashmir situation
The Minister issued the orders in connection with the allegations against the officer(s) for violation of rules and norms amounting to abuse of official position, breach of trust, thereby in­flicting a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Jammu— Minister for Tour­ism Tassaduq Hussain Mufti today ordered attachment of Director Sher-e-Kashmir In­ternational Conference Cen­tre (SKICC) Yasmeen Khan along with engineering staff.

Earlier, the Minister also directed for constitut­ing two committees under Additional Secretary Tour­ism and Director Tourism Kashmir to conduct a thor­ough probe into the alleged irregularities.

The Minister had also di­rected the finance department for conducting special audit of SKICC for last 10 years.

