Tourism Minister orders attachment of Director SKICC

Jammu— Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Hussain Mufti today ordered attachment of Director Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) Yasmeen Khan along with engineering staff.
The Minister issued the orders in connection with the allegations against the officer(s) for violation of rules and norms amounting to abuse of official position, breach of trust, thereby inflicting a huge loss to the state exchequer.
Earlier, the Minister also directed for constituting two committees under Additional Secretary Tourism and Director Tourism Kashmir to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities.
The Minister had also directed the finance department for conducting special audit of SKICC for last 10 years.
