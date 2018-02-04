‘Tourism Department trying to grab pasture land’

“There is State land comprising 1600 kanals that are being used by locals of over 14 villages to rear the cattle. It is a pasture land on which hundreds of families are dependent. Now Tourism Department wants to deprive us from our livelihood.”
Srinagar—Locals from Fakir Gujri Harwan Dara area in the outskirts of Srinagar city Saturday staged a protest alleging that Department of Tourism has been trying to grab the pasture land in the area.
“There is State land comprising 1600 kanals that are being used by locals of over 14 villages to rear the cattle. It is a pasture land on which hundreds of families are dependent. Now Tourism Department wants to deprive us from our livelihood,” the locals who assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar said.
The protesters were from different villages including Fakir Gujri, Astan Marag, Saidpora, Astan Mohalla, Nagabal, Chek Dara.
The protesters said they rear their cattle which is the source of income for them in this pasture land. “We will die of starvation, if Tourism Department will grab the land,” they said and sought intervention of Tourism Minister Tasaduq Mufti.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.