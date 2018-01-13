TeH protests against ill-treatment to prisoners

Srinagar—Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders and activists at various places Friday protested against what they said harassment and ill treatment meted out to prisoners lodged in Tihar and other jails.

Calling people to boycott upcoming local bodies elections, the leaders as per the statement said that those killing and subjecting innocents don’t deserve vote and support.

“They are hand in glow with killer forces,” added leaders and impressed people to stay away from election drama.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Mohd Rafiq Owasi, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Meraj u Din Rabbani, and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat addressed various protest demonstration and addressed people in Hyderpora, Islamabad, Lal Chowk, Zainakot and Khimber.

Tehreek-e-Huriyat leaders including Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Rameez Raja led a protest demonstration in Hyderpora and impressed people to stay away from shame elections. “We are duty bound to safe guard cherished sacrifices and participation in elections tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs,” said leaders.

Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri detinues in Tihar jail, Syed Ali Geelani demanded immediate shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various Indian jails to the Kashmir Valley and added that those lodged in Tihar Jail, including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Gh Mohmad Bhat, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar @ Bita Karate, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousuf, Shahid Yusuf ,Zahoor Ahmad Watali and others are meted out ill treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition is worsening with every passing day. Geelani warned authorities, saying if any untoward happens to them, the local rulers and Delhi shall have to face consequences.

The leaders said that it is highly condemnable and lamented at authorities, saying that “prisoners lodged in Tihar jail, have not committed any offence and added they are political prisoners and suffering because of political vendetta.”

The leaders in a unanimous voice said that most of the people particularly youth who were arrested during the post July 8 /2016 uprising in Kashmir have been tortured in various police stations, lodged in different jails and their detention being prolonged on one or the other pretext.

Lashing at hypocritical approach of Indian authorities and for their double standard, leaders said that they are making much hue and cry over a convicted prisoner in Pakistan while as contrary to this, their behavior is more callous and inhuman with those languishing in jails against fake charges.

Commenting over the inhuman treatment meted out to prisoners, they in their appeal to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release and impressed international community to break their silence and help and rescue political prisoners, saying that they were arrested in fake and fabricated charges and their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other and PSA slapped one after the other.

Meanwhile, Huriyat Conference (G) denounced state authorities for detaining Huriyat spokesman, Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqee, Umer Adil Dar in different police stations, saying that instead of any rule of law, the state reels under continuous threat and martial like situations.

Demanding immediate release of detained leaders, Hurriyat called it 'state terrorism', saying that it is agonizing and nowhere existing in civilized societies.