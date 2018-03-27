TCC holds debate: Participants call for transparency, accountability in governance

Srinagar—An interactive de­bate on “Freedom of Speech and expression” was conducted by The Creative Circle (TCC)- a youth driven self help group (SHG) on Sunday at a local café.

The debate was held at Me n U café, adjacent to Degree College Be­mina, where many youth of the val­ley spoke on different issues related to freedom of speech and expression

The Director TCC, Owais Nan­da while shearing his thoughts said, "The conflict has constrict­ed our spaces, if a common citi­zen wishes to express, the next thing he faces is tagging him/her with one fence or the other and therefore we gave birth to TCC, where anyone & everyone could come & express himself/herself & wouldn't be subjectively judged".

Another participant Advocate Neelofar Masood also spoke on the occasion & said, "Initiative akin TCC are a must for our soci­ety, it frees the public spaces, acts as a safety value for our other­wise chided youth & consequent helps in progression & growth".

Ms Mehvish Zargar, entrepre­neur and owner of Me Nu café also part in the debate & emphasized, "we ought to have vibrant pressure groups like the TCC, which would serve to make governance account­able, receptive & transparent".

Yasir Altaf, the Co-founder of the cafe said, "We’re ever ready to extend our aid & assistance for such novel initiatives".

Another participant, Suhail Mehraj--who recently represent­ed JK state in United Nations Youth Parliament said, "young generation should be self driven & should look within to bring about change, we shouldn't look towards state actors all the time for what we wish & aspire".