TCC holds debate: Participants call for transparency, accountability in governance

The debate was held at Me n U café, adjacent to Degree College Bemina, where many youth of the valley spoke on different issues related to freedom of speech and expression
Srinagar—An interactive debate on “Freedom of Speech and expression” was conducted by The Creative Circle (TCC)- a youth driven self help group (SHG) on Sunday at a local café.
The Director TCC, Owais Nanda while shearing his thoughts said, "The conflict has constricted our spaces, if a common citizen wishes to express, the next thing he faces is tagging him/her with one fence or the other and therefore we gave birth to TCC, where anyone & everyone could come & express himself/herself & wouldn't be subjectively judged".
Another participant Advocate Neelofar Masood also spoke on the occasion & said, "Initiative akin TCC are a must for our society, it frees the public spaces, acts as a safety value for our otherwise chided youth & consequent helps in progression & growth".
Ms Mehvish Zargar, entrepreneur and owner of Me Nu café also part in the debate & emphasized, "we ought to have vibrant pressure groups like the TCC, which would serve to make governance accountable, receptive & transparent".
Yasir Altaf, the Co-founder of the cafe said, "We’re ever ready to extend our aid & assistance for such novel initiatives".
Another participant, Suhail Mehraj--who recently represented JK state in United Nations Youth Parliament said, "young generation should be self driven & should look within to bring about change, we shouldn't look towards state actors all the time for what we wish & aspire".
