Tassaduq Mufti for upgrading Kashmir Golf Course

Jammu—Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti on Friday convened a meeting regarding development and maintenance of Kashmir Golf Course.

Minister for Finance Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Minister for Revenue Abdul Rehman Veeri were also present in the meeting.

The Minister sought details regarding the development and maintenance operations of the Kashmir Golf Course.

The Minister was informed that measures are being taken to upgrades the Golf Course to meet the standards of the game, besides uplifting its infrastructure.

He was informed that the Course was taken up by the J&K Bank and is in the final stage of completion and is expected to be completed in June, 2018.

It was given out in the meeting that the finishing touches like plantation, dressing, de-weeding is being carried out.

Mufti stressed for the maintenance of landscape, plantation, and drainage and sanitation for the convenience of the golfers and the people visiting the place. He also directed for taking steps with regard to the club building and creation of other ancillary facilities in the Golf Course.

It was given out that the tourism department carries out the maintenance and operation of other golf courses, especially Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC) and Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) and the process requires an estimated cost of Rupees 3 crores annually.

The Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad informed the meeting that the bank has already invested Rs 30 crore on the development of Kashmir Golf Course and to complete and construct the club house along with all ancillary facilities will require another Rs 20 crore.

He asked for transfer of lease hold rights to free hold rights in respect of properties to the bank for strengthening the balance sheet of the bank by capital cushion.

It was given out the matter will be taken up with the concerned departments.

Seeking details regarding maintenance and future development of Kashmir Golf Course the Minister was informed that the J&K Bank will maintain and develop the Kashmir Golf Course, besides developing the club house in the Kashmir Golf Course along with all ancillary facilities.

The Minister emphasized that the work should be started immediately and the club house along with all ancillary facilities be completed at an earliest.

Secretary Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez, Infrastructure Consultant Pradeep Singh and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.