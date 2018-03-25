Tassaduq for making Hari Parbat cynosure of city tourism

Srinagar—Minister for Tour­ism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti has stressed on making Hari Parbat Fort cynosure of Srinagar City to at­tract tourists from across the globe.

The Minister said while chairing a meeting of consultants regarding the implementation of light and sound show project at Hari Parbat Fort and Bagh-i-Sadiq in the city.

Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi was also present in the meeting.

The consultants presented a comprehensive Power Point Pre­sentation in the regard.

Tassaduq Mufti stressed pre­serving and promoting the pristine glory of the monument so that it emerges as an epitome of Kashmiri heritage magnificence. Firmly en­trenched in the past, the fort can at­tract large number of domestic as well as international tourists.

He issued instructions to the concerned authorities to initiate necessary measures for setting up light and sound show at these tourist places, besides maintain­ing its rich heritage.

Mufti directed for creating projection shows, projection map­ping, archival presentation and three dimensional (3D) projection mapping at the place to educate the audience about the pristine glory of the heritage.

The Minister was apprised that the measures are being taken to install high technology modern light equipment at these place as key tourist attraction.

Mufti directed the concerned to synergize their efforts so that the requisite results are achieved with­in the stipulated timeframe and also get necessary feedback about the status of work and implementation of these initiatives on the ground.

He also directed for ensuring quality staff service conditions on ground so that they could pres­ent the sound and light shows in a more professional manner, be­sides asking for coordination and cooperation among departments so that target achieving mecha­nism can be initiated.

Deputy Planning Tourism Jam­mu, Assistant Director Tourism Jammu (M&W) and various other officials of the concerned depart­ments were present on the occasion.