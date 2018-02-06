Swine flu deaths: Govt, SKIMS contradict death count on same date

Earlier, the government said that 137 patients were registered in SKIMS for swine flu and 28 among them died this season.
Srinagar—The state government and SKIMS Soura on Monday dished out contradictory statements regarding the deaths due to swine flu in Kashmir Valley this season so far.
In a statement SKIMS Soura said a 149 swine flu cases were registered. While 31 people died, 115 patients were discharged while three other registered patients continue to be admitted.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice by MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar in legislative assembly, Minister for Health & Medical Education Bali Bhagat said that a full-fledged H1N1 testing laboratory along with separate ward has been constructed at the cost of Rs 9.88 crores at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar which has been made functional.
He said besides, Swine Flu testing lab in the department of Microbiology in GMC Jammu has also been dedicated for H1 N1 testing. He said testing facility is also available at Microbiology Department of Govt Medical College Srinagar since 2016.
The Minister further said that 28 deaths have been reported so far in SKIMS Soura while a total 137 cases were registered in the institute out of which 107 were discharged and two patients are still admitted and being treated by the doctors.
The Health Minister further stated that as a preventive measure, isolation wards have been established in the Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar and have been equipped with central oxygen, air suction supply and ventilator. He said separate trained staff is also deployed round the clock and that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are provided to all the healthcare workers who are at the risk of exposure. He further informed that the services of Electronic/Print media are used to issue advisory and create awareness among the general public about the disease. (GNS)
