Swine flu deaths: Govt, SKIMS contradict death count on same date

Srinagar—The state govern­ment and SKIMS Soura on Mon­day dished out contradictory statements regarding the deaths due to swine flu in Kashmir Val­ley this season so far.

In a statement SKIMS Soura said a 149 swine flu cases were regis­tered. While 31 people died, 115 pa­tients were discharged while three other registered patients continue to be admitted.

Earlier, the government said that 137 patients were registered in SKIMS for swine flu and 28 among them died this season.

Responding to a Calling Atten­tion Notice by MLA Ali Moham­mad Sagar in legislative assembly, Minister for Health & Medical Education Bali Bhagat said that a full-fledged H1N1 testing labo­ratory along with separate ward has been constructed at the cost of Rs 9.88 crores at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar which has been made functional.

He said besides, Swine Flu test­ing lab in the department of Mi­crobiology in GMC Jammu has also been dedicated for H1 N1 test­ing. He said testing facility is also available at Microbiology Depart­ment of Govt Medical College Sri­nagar since 2016.

The Minister further said that 28 deaths have been reported so far in SKIMS Soura while a total 137 cas­es were registered in the institute out of which 107 were discharged and two patients are still admitted and being treated by the doctors.

The Health Minister further stated that as a preventive mea­sure, isolation wards have been es­tablished in the Government Medi­cal College, Jammu and Srinagar and have been equipped with cen­tral oxygen, air suction supply and ventilator. He said separate trained staff is also deployed round the clock and that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are provided to all the healthcare workers who are at the risk of exposure. He further informed that the services of Elec­tronic/Print media are used to is­sue advisory and create awareness among the general public about the disease. (GNS)

