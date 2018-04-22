 Skip to main content

Submit list of registered sumo stands within 10 days:DC City to officials

193

Earlier, mini-bus operators of the district called on the DC and ap­prised him of their concerns includ­ing operation of unregistered sumos in the district.

Srinagar—Deputy Commis­sioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Srinagar discuss­ing various matters relating to public transport in the district.

The DC who is the chairman of RTA Srinagar directed for sub­mitting the list of registered sumo stands and the number of sumos registered with them in the dis­trict within 10 days. The DC stressed on diligence while under­taking the verification exercise of registered sumos operating in the district. He stressed that there must be no scope for deceit at all.

Dr. Shah also directed for en­suring that time-plan is strictly adhered to by public transport operators across the district. Mat­ters related to the operation of new bus services, approval of revised route plans of mini-buses among others were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic City.

Earlier, mini-bus operators of the district called on the DC and ap­prised him of their concerns includ­ing operation of unregistered sumos in the district. Dr. Shah assured them that the district administration is se­riously looking to address this issue.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Srinagar

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from City News

Trending on Observer