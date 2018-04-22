Submit list of registered sumo stands within 10 days:DC City to officials

Srinagar—Deputy Commis­sioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Srinagar discuss­ing various matters relating to public transport in the district.

The DC who is the chairman of RTA Srinagar directed for sub­mitting the list of registered sumo stands and the number of sumos registered with them in the dis­trict within 10 days. The DC stressed on diligence while under­taking the verification exercise of registered sumos operating in the district. He stressed that there must be no scope for deceit at all.

Dr. Shah also directed for en­suring that time-plan is strictly adhered to by public transport operators across the district. Mat­ters related to the operation of new bus services, approval of revised route plans of mini-buses among others were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic City.

Earlier, mini-bus operators of the district called on the DC and ap­prised him of their concerns includ­ing operation of unregistered sumos in the district. Dr. Shah assured them that the district administration is se­riously looking to address this issue.