Submit list of registered sumo stands within 10 days:DC City to officials

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Srinagar discussing various matters relating to public transport in the district.
The DC who is the chairman of RTA Srinagar directed for submitting the list of registered sumo stands and the number of sumos registered with them in the district within 10 days. The DC stressed on diligence while undertaking the verification exercise of registered sumos operating in the district. He stressed that there must be no scope for deceit at all.
Dr. Shah also directed for ensuring that time-plan is strictly adhered to by public transport operators across the district. Matters related to the operation of new bus services, approval of revised route plans of mini-buses among others were also discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic City.
Earlier, mini-bus operators of the district called on the DC and apprised him of their concerns including operation of unregistered sumos in the district. Dr. Shah assured them that the district administration is seriously looking to address this issue.
