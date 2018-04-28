Students Voice Choked: Mirwaiz  

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday termed the use of “brute” force against student protesters across Kashmir as frustration on the part of administration and government forces.

“It has become a policy of successive regimes in J&K to crush and choke voice of all segments of society through its military might and use of force, the student community being no exception to that,” Mirwaiz said while addressing Fridaycongregational gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid here,

Mirwaiz said that since past many weeks, during the students protests against the gruesome rape and murder of minor Kathua girl, they are facing the same wrath of forces which people of Kashmir have become familiar with, whenever they are protesting injustices.

“The response of forces on student protests is not just shameful but an act of war against the student community. A large presence of government forces remain deployed outside the premises of colleges, schools, and universities to instill fear among students and if students protest even within the premises of these institutes they become victims of forces vengeance who shower pellets, tear gas and pava shells at them,” Mirwaiz said.

He condemned in strong words the use of force inside the premises of Islamic University Campus at Awantipora in which dozens of students sustained injuries, and termed the forces’ act as “state terrorism”.

Mirwaiz urged the students to keep their protests peaceful by all means.

He said while as students across the globe have a freedom to put forth their view points and vent their feelings through student unions and fora, Kashmir is an exception to this rule as all means of expression are barred to the students and instead bullets pellets and tear gas shells are showered on them.

However, he said, repressive measures used by the rulers to quell all voices, seem to be in its last phase, as every segment of people of Kashmir are fully committed to resist it and be free from forcible control of New Delhi.

Mirwaiz urged people to participate in the spiritual gathering of Shab-e-Baraat at Jamia Masjid on Wednesday announcing the Eisha prayers will be held at 10 pm at the Jamia Masjid immediately after which he will deliver sermon on the significance of Shab-e-Baraat.