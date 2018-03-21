Students protest, demand relaxation in syllabus for joint exams

Srinagar—The undergrad­uate students including boys and girls Tuesday staged pro­test in Srinagar’s Pratap Park to demand 50 per cent relax­ation in their syllabus for the upcoming joint examination of 5th and 6th semesters.

Dozens of students wear­ing uniform assembled at Srinagar’s Pratap Park and chanted slogans in favour of justice.

The students urged au­thorities to fulfil their de­mands at an earliest.

The protesting students said that since the examina­tion for the 5th and 6th se­mester are being held joint­ly; the Kashmir University administration must deduct their syllabus by 50 per cent o that the students could heave a sigh of relief.

Saying that the protest held today was not against any official or administra­tion but to press for their demands, the students said, “We hope the administra­tion would look into the is­sue and fulfil our demands at an earliest.”

The protesting students also said that the backlog ex­amination of the previous se­mesters be held immediately.

They said that the results for the first semester have not been declared so far. “We have come up with a few de­mands. We hope the admin­istration won’t play with our future and would fulfil our demands shortly,” they said.

Meanwhile, Public Rela­tion Officer (PRO) Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam told KNS that all the mo­dalities for the joint exami­nation would be notified within next 10 to 15 days.

“After seeking prior ap­provals from the competent bodies of the university, all the modalities, including pattern of question paper for the joint examination or any concession in syllabus to be given to the students, would be notified within next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

PRO KU said that after the joint examination is held, the students can be provision­ally allowed to sit in the PG entrance examination which shall be possibly held in the month of June-July in this pe­culiar scenario. “We also re­quest students to not pay any heed to rumours and wait for official communications in this regard,” Aslam said