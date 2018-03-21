Students protest, demand relaxation in syllabus for joint exams

Dozens of students wearing uniform assembled at Srinagar’s Pratap Park and chanted slogans in favour of justice.
Srinagar—The undergraduate students including boys and girls Tuesday staged protest in Srinagar’s Pratap Park to demand 50 per cent relaxation in their syllabus for the upcoming joint examination of 5th and 6th semesters.
Dozens of students wearing uniform assembled at Srinagar’s Pratap Park and chanted slogans in favour of justice.
The students urged authorities to fulfil their demands at an earliest.
The protesting students said that since the examination for the 5th and 6th semester are being held jointly; the Kashmir University administration must deduct their syllabus by 50 per cent o that the students could heave a sigh of relief.
Saying that the protest held today was not against any official or administration but to press for their demands, the students said, “We hope the administration would look into the issue and fulfil our demands at an earliest.”
The protesting students also said that the backlog examination of the previous semesters be held immediately.
They said that the results for the first semester have not been declared so far. “We have come up with a few demands. We hope the administration won’t play with our future and would fulfil our demands shortly,” they said.
Meanwhile, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam told KNS that all the modalities for the joint examination would be notified within next 10 to 15 days.
“After seeking prior approvals from the competent bodies of the university, all the modalities, including pattern of question paper for the joint examination or any concession in syllabus to be given to the students, would be notified within next 10 to 15 days,” he said.
PRO KU said that after the joint examination is held, the students can be provisionally allowed to sit in the PG entrance examination which shall be possibly held in the month of June-July in this peculiar scenario. “We also request students to not pay any heed to rumours and wait for official communications in this regard,” Aslam said
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.