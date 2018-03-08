Students Bank On Minister

Srinagar—Postgraduate students of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar on Wednesday said that they have high hopes from Health Minister that action will be taken against a Professor for forcing them to do his personal works.

“We have very high hopes that the minister will take action and stop physical abuse,” a group of students told Kashmir Observer.

Yesterday, the students held a protest as soon as Health Commissioner Pawan Kotwal arrived in the institution, demanding action against the Professor.

The students were carrying placards, reading: “We heal, should we suffer? Stop physical abuse”.

They also wore black bands during the protest against the inaction of the authorities over the allegations against the Professor.

The postgraduate students of the orthodontics department of the hospital said that head of department Dr Muhammad Mushtaq has been “harassing and forcing them to do his personal work, including car wash, ferrying family members to airport and kids to school.”

The students earlier protested against the behaviour of the professor for over a month from January 4 and sought his removal as a guide. They called off the protest after the college principal assured action. However, till date, no action has been taken by the principal.

Doctors Association Kashmir termed the professor’s action as the injustice to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Orthodontic students of Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar and supported students call for action against him.