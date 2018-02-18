Stray Dog Population Out of Control in City, authorities unmoved

Srinagar— The increasing number of stray dogs in Srinagar district has become a cause of grave concern for the inhabitants of the district.

According to the locals, herds of dogs are seen on the prowl at various areas of the Srinagar district, Nawakadal, Safa Kadal, Karan Nagar, Rajbagh, Jawar Nagar and other areas of the district.

The residents said that Municipal committee has placed garbage heaps and public conveniences on the road which has become a major cause of the huge dog populace. One of a Local Mohammad Saleem told PTK, that due to the presence of dogs they are unable to make a move on the roads especially in the morning and evening hours.

“There has been a drastic increase in the number of dogs in the district, which has become a matter of huge concern for the people, especially the parents of children”, rued locals.

A mother of a student from Jawar Nagar told PTK, “Keeping in view the dog menace, I will have to accompany my child to the educational institution every day”. Adding that the concerned authorities failing to tackle the menace.

Another Local from Raj Bagh told PTK, that stray dogs can be seen in large groups in and around garbage dumps in the residential areas. “These dogs have made the living hell, particularly for women and old age persons,” said another local Mohammad Ramzan.

The inhabitants said that it seems that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is hardly concerned about to check the growth of stray dogs, even after several complaints by residents have been received and nothing much has changed.

Another Local from Nawa Kadal Rayees Rasheed said that some of the dogs living in our area are obviously rabid. “Not just bites, but several accidents also keep taking place as they keep following the motorists even after dark, “going for morning prayers has become as tough as going to a battlefield”, he said.

Residents have appealed the concerned authorities to tackle with the menace at an earliest for the convenience of the people.

When contacted an official from SMC Srinagarsaid that People should not throw items which attract dogs on roads. He said, “There is need to keep roads and streets clean”.