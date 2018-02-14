Stop ‘Menace’ Of Shopkeepers Using Pavements: High Court To SMC 

Srinagar: Taking serious note of prevailing situation in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed Commissioner SMC to ensure that its anti encroachment squad discharges its duties with dedication so that the menace of extending shops on the pavement by the shopkeepers was totally stopped.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Sanjeev Kumar passed the directions after going through a report filed by advocate Ateeb Kanth, Amicus curies, about what has been observed by him while visiting various areas of the city which he also photographed.

“The same suggests that the anti encroachment drive is simply to say and mention in the papers but on the ground level it is totally missing,” the court observed. Kanth stated that even at present it was clear to everyone that in the adjacent areas like Hari Singh High Street, Jehangir Chowk and other areas, street vendors were occupying the pavements and were doing business on the road. “In addition thereto the already existing shopkeepers have kept their merchandize on the pavements however no action has been taken.”

He said that sometime they move from those areas Srinagar Municipal corporation takes action which was momentary for hour or half an hour. “There appears to be some connivance which encourages such type of encroachment so there is no deterrence.”

“Taking serious note of the situation as prevalent and highlighted by the learned Amicus, we impress upon SMC authorities in particular the Commissioner, SMC to ensure that its anti encroachment squad discharges its duties with dedication and commitment so that the menace of extending shops on the pavement by the shopkeepers is totally stopped and a strict action is taken,” the court said, adding, “if on the next date of hearing Amicus Curie again brings it to the notice of the Court that same thing is happening, then Chief Enforcement Officer, SMC shall have to remain personally present and explain as to how it is happening.”

Counsel for SMC submited that a comprehensive proposal has been prepared so as to establish vending zones for accommodating street vendors.