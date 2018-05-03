Start massive drive to decongest traffic in City: Div Com directs officals

The Div Com said that various steps have been taken for streamlining the traffic in Lal Chowk and they have already started showing results
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan on wednsday held a meeting aimed to start a massive drive aimed at decongesting traffic in Lal Chowk.
The meeting was attended by IG Traffic Basant Rath, Commissioner SMC, CE R&B, Traffic Advisor and other officials. The Div Com said that various steps have been taken for streamlining the traffic in Lal Chowk and they have already started showing results. He said that such innovative measures need to be sustained for making the benefits permanent.
The Div Com directed the officials to start a massive drive against all kind of encroachments in Lal Chowk area which are acting as impediments to smooth flow of traffic. He stressed on the need to particularly decongest Lal Chowk, HSH Street, Jehangir Chowk and Budshah Chowk. The Div Com directed that all departments will work in tandem to take the drive to conclusion at the earliest.
The Div Com said that to expedite the process, two magistrates will be deployed exclusively in Lal Chowk area. He also directed the SMC Commissioner to keep two JCBs at the disposal of officials spearheading demolition drive in Lal Chowk area.
The Div Com said that in addition to removal of encroachments, other scientific methods need to be implemented for smooth flow of traffic. He said that once the roads are cleared the efficient traffic management system will kick in. He also said initiation of macadamization in the area will further enhance streamlining of traffic.
