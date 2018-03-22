Srinagar youth distances from BJP,Apologizes to family and neighbors

Srinagar—A youth from Batamaloo area of Srinagar city Wednes­day clarified that he has nothing to do with BJP while it was a sheer mistake that he visited the party office along with his friends.

“My family particularly my parents faced severe mental torture after my photographs along with my friends holding BJP flags and garlands went viral on social media. It was a sheer mistake,” Was­eem Bashir Katoo, a resident of Firdous Abad Batamaloo told news agency CNS.

“I was taken to BJP office by my friends where some unknown faces garlanded us and welcomed us in party fold. I took the matter lightly not knowing it will hurt the sentiments of my family and my neigh­bours,” he said and added that he has nothing to do with BJP. (CNS)