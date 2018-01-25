Srinagar Master Plan at final stage: Govt

Srinagar—Deputy Chief Minister (Minister In-charge) Housing & Urban Development, Dr. Nirmal Singh on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that Master Plan for Srinagar Metropolitan region (2015-35), drafted by Chief Town Planner, Kashmir in consultation with the stakeholders and experts from within and outside the State is at the finalization stage.

Replying to a Question of Mohammad Ashraf Mir, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Master Plan was prepared after an extensive exercise including holding of workshops and seminars since May, 2015 with the active involvement of stakeholders/experts/general masses to take their valuable suggestions to make it a holistic and realistic document.

“The Draft master Plan was also put to Public domain from May, 2017 to Oct 6 2017 for receiving objections/suggestions from the general public. A committee has been set up by the Government for scrutinizing these suggestions/objections,” said the Dy Chief Minister.

Dr. Singh informed that all necessary basic inputs have been derived from the Draft Master Plan in the Smart City Proposals approved by the Government.

Legislators to be taken on board before finalizing Srinagar Master Plan: Mir

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Floriculture, Javaid Mustafa Mir today assured the House that the concerned legislators will be taken on board while finalizing the Master Plan for Srinagar City.

He said the draft proposal for Srinagar Master Plan was earlier put in public domain for feedback, observations and suggestions and after that the proposal was sent to the Administrative Department for examination and approval.

The Minister was replying to the issue raised by the Legislators including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Shamim Firdous in the Legislative Assembly today.