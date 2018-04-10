Srinagar city lacks sufficient surveillance system

Srinagar— Srinagar city is yet to get smart when it comes to the installation of CCTV cameras in public places for safety and security reasons.

Official sources told KNS that lack of efforts by concerned authorities to install CCTV cameras and lack of awareness among public about its importance are attributed to the poor implementation.

Sources said that at many establishments, the installed CCTV cameras are not working properly or have not been upgraded to the new versions available in market. “CCTVs were already installed at several places in Srinagar for security but many are defunct,” sources claimed.

An official document also says that there was “inadequate” availability of CCTV surveillance in the entire Srinagar city. “CCTV surveillance will prove as smart eye to the city. Well illuminated street lighting system will also ensure safety and security,” the document reads.

“Presently, we lack proper surveillance especially in Srinagar. Once the CCTV cameras are installed, we will also be able to identify those who indulge in vandalizing property during the protests,” a police official said.

In the document, the government said that safety would be ensured by citywide network of the “public eye”, an initiative the government suggests was combining community policing with technology, installation of CCTV at strategic locations, and developing e-portals for “on the spot incident reporting”.

The document said that installation of CCTV cameras has been suggested to the government for “safety and security” in Srinagar. “The CCTV cameras and illuminating streets and roads through street lighting system fitted with sensors should be incorporated in the smart city proposal for ensuring safety and security in the city,” it reads.

The CCTV cameras according to document would also ensure traffic regulation.

An official of the Housing and Urban Development told KNS that installation of CCTVs would “ensure” safety of people and “regulation” of rules.

He said that proposal has been made on the suggestions of various departments and that it is under active consideration.

“Monitoring of traffic violations is much needed to reduce number of road accidents. There has been increase in number of road accidents and traffic challans in the state,” the official told KNS.

Meanwhile police sources told KNS that the management of commercial establishments, educational institutions, banks, religious places, bus stations, , hotels, industrial units, lodges, guest houses among others had already been asked to fix CCTV cameras and make arrangement to store video footage to a minimum of 30 days and make it available for inspection as and when required.

It is to mention here that the government has said that it plans to bring major towns, police stations, police posts, the National Highway (NH) and other important roads under the state-wide CCTV Surveillance System Project.

“To give a boost to these efforts, an allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for High Security Capacity Building over a period of three years. The money will be spent on technical upgradation, including extensive installation of CCTV cameras,” the government’s economic survey report 2016 says. (KNS)