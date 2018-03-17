Speedy cars turn turtle at Hyderpora flyover, 3 injured

A witness said that the accident occurred at around 1:30 pm, when a speeding car (bearing registration number JK05F 7592) went out of the driver’s control and hit a pole before turning turtle.
Srinagar—A speeding car turned turtle at Hyderpora flyover in Srinagar on Friday, resulting into injuries into three persons travelling in it, police said.
A witness said that the accident occurred at around 1:30 pm, when a speeding car (bearing registration number JK05F 7592) went out of the driver’s control and hit a pole before turning turtle.
A police official from Humhama police station said three persons were injured in the mishap. He said all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“So far what we could gather from the spot is that the car was coming from Jammu. The injured are from Kashmir,” said the police official.
