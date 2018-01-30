Solar power through solar panels to be provided to 472 schools

Union Secretary MHRD assures Secretary Education Farooq Shah
Srinagar—During the present year solar power will be provided to 472 schools of Jammu and Kashmir State through Solar panels. The computer laboratories will also be upgraded in the different Government schools of J&K. In Srinagar, District Institute of Education and trainings (DIET Srinagar) will also be upgraded.
These details were given by Secretary Education J&K Farooq Ahmad Shah after the meeting held in New Delhi with Union Secretary of MHRD, Anil Swarup.
Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah said that Union Secretary of MHRD assured assistance for the upgradation of basic infrastructure in Education sector of J&K State.
Regarding the review of ongoing projects of Department of Education in J&K and new projects to be introduced in future a high level meeting was held in New Delhi which was organised by MHRD. The meeting was attended by Union Secretary MHRD Anil Swarup, Secretary Education J&K Farooq Ahmad Shah, State Project Director RMSA Tufail Matoo, State Project Director, SSA Abdul Rashid War and Central and State level officers.
At the end of the meeting Secretary Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that, different projects and schemes under RMSA and SSA are being implemented in J&K State under the guide lines of Ministry of Human Resource Development New Delhi.
In the meeting Union Secretary Anil Swarup assured that full assistance will be provided to the state during the implementation of new projects in Education Sector. He further added that assistance in upgradation of computer laboratories, providing of electricity through solar panels to 472 schools of state will also be provided to the State. He assured that full support in pre primary education, education to the Specially-abled students, creation of Career Counselling Centers in the schools, ECCE and upgradation of (DIET) District Institute of Education and Trainings Srinagar.
It is worth to mention here that State Government is taking innovative steps to strengthen the Education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and Ministry of Human Resources and Development, Government of India is giving full support to the J&K State in this regard.
