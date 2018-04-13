Smell emanating from Chunt Kul troubling Barbar Shah residents

Srinagar—The residents of Srinagar’s Barbar Shah area, while raising concerns over the closure of “out fall gate” at Gaw Kadal for the last one month said that the polluted water in “Chunt Kul” has started emanating foul smell.

As per the residents, the “Chunt Kul”, passing through the heart of Srinagar has been losing its glory with each passing day.

“It was a major attraction but now one only finds sewage in it. Enough polluted water can be seen, which is emitting foul smell. The water is stagnant from a long time,” said Dilawar Ahmad.

The residents said that because of the closure of the gate, “There is every chance that diseases might spread.”

“By opening the gate, the polluted water was discharged into the river Jehlum. We fail to understand as to why the gate has been closed,” they added.

“Summer is approaching; we have apprehensions that the sewage will create problems. We have been keeping the doors and windows closed just to save ourselves from foul smell,” said Bilal Ahmad.

The residents said that they brought the issue into the notice of concerned authorities several times but nothing happened.

Appealing the authorities to open the gate at an earliest, they said that if the gate was not opened, they would come on to the streets.

Vice Chairman (VC), Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA, Dr Abdul Hafiz Shah said that the gates are being repaired.

“The residents should co-operate. We are on it, the gate open at a specific time. Hopefully within weeks’ time, the gate would be ready, “he said. (KNS)