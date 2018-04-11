SMC presses men, machinery for dewatering City areas

Dewatering exercise was carried out in inundated areas which included Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Bemina, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, MehjoorNagar , Hyderpora, Gogji Bagh, Chanpora etc.
Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in wake of heavy rainfall had put its men and machinery on task to dewater the water logged areas in different parts of Srinagar city.
“Besides sucker machines and mobile pumps the entire concerned sanitation staff was pressed into service,” officials said in a statement issued to KNS.
Dewatering exercise was carried out in inundated areas which included Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Bemina, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, MehjoorNagar , Hyderpora, Gogji Bagh, Chanpora etc.
All the dewatering stations including mobile pumps have been kept operational. The entire dewatering exercise has been taken up under the close supervision Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani who was in constant touch with ground level Officers.
The Control room headed by Joint Commissioner Adm Syed Abul Qasim is already activated.
General public can contact helpline i.e 2474499 in case of reporting any submergence from their concerned areas. (KNS)
