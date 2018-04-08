SMC inaugurates seven community, public toilets across City

These toilets that have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) are located at Humhama Government School, Barzullah Bone and Joint Hospital, Deaf and Dumb School Solina, near PCR Batamaloo, Bemina Darul Aloom, near corporate office JK bank and Polo View.
Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday inaugurated seven community and public toilets at various places across the city.Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani who inaugurated these CTPT's was accompanied by Traffic Advisor J&K state Anuj Malhotra, senior officers of the Corporation including Executive Engineer left river works.These toilets that have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) are located at Humhama Government School, Barzullah Bone and Joint Hospital, Deaf and Dumb School Solina, near PCR Batamaloo, Bemina Darul Aloom, near corporate office JK bank and Polo View.Commissioner SMC on the occasion said that SMC is committed in creating more such facilities for public utility.“We shall try our best in maintaining up to mark standard of these toilets” said Riyaz Ahmed Wani.He further emphasized that under SBM the target is to create two hundred fifty seats i.e. fifty toilets out of which seven have been inaugurated today whereas as rest of the Forty three toilet complexes are in pipeline.At least fifteen CTPT's are in a mode of completion and will be shortly inaugurated. (KNS)
