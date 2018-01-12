SMC Directs Enforcement wing to keep vigil on illegal constructions around Jamia

Srinagar—Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Riyaz Ahmed Wani on Thursday held meeting with the representatives of Anjumani Auqaf, Jamia Masjid in his office chamber here at Srinagar Municipal Corporation Karan Nagar.

After the thread bare discussion regarding various issues that were put forth by the Auqaf board, Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani assured the timely redressal of their all grievances .

However instructions were passed on for repairing of defunct Street lights around Jamia Masjid area with the installation of new street lights as per the requirement in the area.

Commissioner SMC also directed the Drainage wing to take up cleaning/desilting of deep drain around Jamia Masjid and repair and restoration of any damages for free flow of drain.

During the course of meeting suggestions from members of Anjumani Auqaf, Jamia Masjid were taken into consideration for covering of trash rock over drains to prevent garbage from falling into drain.

It was also brought into the notice of Commissioner that there is a leakage in the drainage around the area which directly flows into the Martyr's graveyard that needs to be rectified .

On this, directions were passed on for immediate plugging of leakage in the drain and also to take up an extensive weekly Sanitation drives around Jamia Masjid area.

Furthermore the Enforcement wing was directed to keep a tight vigil on illegal constructions around the Jamia Masjid and also immediately pull down the deviated portions if raised in case of any sanctioned building construction.

The parks around the Jamia Masjid need to undergo beautification and face lifting by replacing the existing grill after taking INTACH into consideration was further discussed in the meeting .

Mohammad Ibrahim Shah consultant of Anjumani Auqaf Jamia, Molvi Mohd Ashraf General Secretary, Advocate Shiekh Yasir Adviser to Anjumani Auqaf and other senior Officers of Corporation attended the meeting.