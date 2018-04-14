 Skip to main content
SMC Commissioner, IGP Kashmir reviews Urs arrangements at Hazratbal Dargah  

Commissioner SMC directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is to be seen anywhere in the lanes, bye-lanes, main roads around mosques & shrines falling in their jurisdiction

Srinagar—Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Riyaz Ahmed Wani along with senior officers visited Dargah Hazratbal Shrine to review SMC arrangements mainly sanitation for Mehraj Alam Urs.

On the occasion, Wani according to the statement was informed that SMC had set up a Municipal camp and deputed mobile toilet vans for assistance of general public and has utilized the services of sanitation field staff properly.

Commissioner SMC directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is to be seen anywhere in the lanes, bye-lanes, main roads around mosques & shrines falling in their jurisdiction

He further more directed SMC officials to depute additional facility of Hoper vehicles as well as Roberts and Sweeping machines in the Hazratbal ward round the clock

Besides deputing Electric team for restoration of all the defunct lights in the respective areas SMC has also installed additional lights as required.

The ward officers has been directed to keep Liaison with the Urs Officers for arrangements of any conservancy item / transport facility / Fumigation machine, etc

Commissioner on the occasion interacted with the URS management committee and ensured them full assistance.

He directed the concerned staff to maintain A Class sanitation and provide necessary arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the URS days.

Meanwhile an extensive Sanitation drive has also been taken up jointly with Municipal Employee Union headed by Maqbool Malik in Hazratbal ward.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Shri Swayam Prakash Pani also visited Hazratbal and chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements on the eve of Shab-I-Mehraj.

During his visit, the IGP directed senior officers to facilitate general public on this occasion and on his directions a special police camp has also been established at Hazratbal for the purpose of assistance.

 

 

