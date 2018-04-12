SKUAST hosts 43rd REAC meet

The meeting recommended three maize and one moong variety for consideration of release by the University Varietal Release Committee.
Srinagar—43rd Research and Extension Advisory Committee (REAC) meeting was today held at Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) here at Shalimar Campus.
Organized under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazeer Ahmed, the meeting was attended by Director Extension, Research, Education, Planning and Deans of subject matter faculties. Besides, all the Directors and Chief/District, Officers of Developmental line department, heads of divisions of the University also participated in the meeting.
Director Agriculture, Syed Altaf Indrabi stressed the SKUAST Scientists for preparing a contingency plan in collaboration with development departments to combat draught situation in the valley. Besides, different field problems including blackening of pear, poor fruit set in senile orchards, foot rot trout culture and fish seeds supply, training needs, awareness programmes for farmers and extension personnel were discussed threadbare.
On this occasion, 35.4 qtls of improved paddy seed varieties like Shalimar Rice-3, Shalimar Rice-4, Shalimar Rice-5, Kamad and Mushkbudji were distributed by the Vice-Chancellor to the selected progressive farmers from all the districts of the valley
