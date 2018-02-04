SKUAST hails the role of police and Govt

Srinagar—Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Srinagar has expressed thanks to Jammu Kashmir Government Police and for contacting Madhya Pradesh government to bail out the detained student out from Bhopal jail.

SKUAST student Muhammad Idress of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district was detained by Habib Gunj police station at Vidisha Railway Station in Bhopal after the police found a five kg gas cylinder with him.

It was the tweet from a Bhopal woman with misleading caption that persuaded police to arrest him. The women in her tweet had claimed that Kashmiri students are carrying a bomb in Delhi bound Bhopal train.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Professor Nazir Ahmed while confirming the release of the student on bail said that it was due to efforts put by Director General of Police Dr Shesh Paul Ved, ADGP Munir Ahmed Khan, DIG Ghulam Hasan Bhat and Agriculture Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura that detained student Muhammad Idrees was bailed out.

The University is equally thankful for whole hearted support provided at Bhopal by Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Nawab Ali, Ex-Deputy Director General, Engineering ICAR, Dr. P.C. Barghle, Principal Scientist, CIAE, Bhopal, Soni, Advocate who represented the student in the court in seeking bail and especially to local resident Muhammad Talha.

“The B.Tech student Muhammd Idrees, was released on bail who is now appearing in GATE examination scheduled for tomorrow at New Delhi. Thereafter, he will be joining other students who are all well and shall be proceeding further to Hissar, Haryana for completion of their remaining part of one month in-plant training at Farm Machinery Testing Centre, Government of India, Hissar. (CNS)