SKIMS throws open Sarai for patients hailing from far-off areas

Srinagar— In a bid to improve the facilities for the patients suffering from serious ailments, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Thursday opened a Sarai, having a capacity of 30 rooms, apart from other facilities.

The new Sarai will provide relief to the patients from far-flung and difficult areas, who face a lot of inconvenience due to non-availability of accommodation.

The patients will be charged Rs 100 per day and can avail accommodation for a maximum of 15 days.

SKIMS Director Dr Omar Javed Shah directed all concerned to ensure proper utilisation of space and maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness to make poor patients comfortable.

Meanwhile, the move has been hailed by one and all including the medicos working in SKIMS and by the attendants who earlier had to face immense hardships due to shuttering from far- off areas to the Hospital for treatment. The Non- Gazetted Employees of SKIMS too have hailed the efforts of the Director Dr Omar Javaid, stating that such measure was much needed.

“This shows the change in the functioning of the Institute which earlier was marred by uncertainty and chaos on all fronts. The Director SKIMS has been making serious efforts to ensure patients and attendants face no difficulty during the period of treatment in the institute,” Union President G.M Pandith said in a statement. Others who hailed the move include Aftab Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Sidiq Laley.

(KNS)