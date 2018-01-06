SKIMS head removed, 3 doctors suspended

Srinagar—The Government Friday ordered the suspension of three senior faculty members of SKIMS, Soura and their immediate attachment with the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

According to a Government order issued here today Prof.(Dr.) Altaf Kirmani, Dean & Head, Department of General Surgery; Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Head, Department of Neurology and Dr. Wajid Ali, Head, Department of Neonatology, SKIMS, Soura have been placed under suspension for violating norms of not practicing while serving the SKIMS.

The Government has also ordered the attachment of Director, SKIMS, Prof. (Dr.) G. A. Ahangar with the General Administration Department till further orders.

This follows complaints of private practice by these three doctors despite drawing Non Practicing Allowance by them.

SKIMS employees’ Association hail Govt. action against erring medicos

Employees association of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Saturday hailed government’s prompt action against the medicos and the director for flaying norms and indulging in private practices.

In a statement, SKIMS employees association on Saturday held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of its president G.M. Pandith in which it hailed the government for taking action against those medicos who were found involved in doing private practise scandalously despite taking Non- Practising Allowance from the government.

The association in a statement has stated that the government has done a commendable job and has saved Kashmir’s premier health institute from turning into hub of corruption and mis-management.

The association while terming the government action against the three doctors and director institute commendable and worth, has asked the state authorities to continue keeping the vigil on the activities of the institute so that it couldn’t be rendered into an ungovernable place by the helmsmen.