SKIMS Commerates International Day for Reproductive Health Awareness

Srinagar—SKIMS Medical College & Hospital Bemina Commemorated the International Day for Reproductive Health Awareness on 12th Feb 2018. Prof M. S Khuroo, former Director & Dean SKIMS Soura & Member Governing body, SKIMS , Prof. Omar Javed Shah, Director/Dean SKIMS & EOSG, were the Guest of Honour . Prof Reyaz Untoo Principal SKIMS Medical College & Hospital presided over the function.

The event was organized by the Dept of Community Medicine and Dept of Obstretics and Gynae and was attended by Faculty from SKIMS,Lal Ded Hospital and SKIMS MCH Bemina besides Academicians of repute including Prof G.M.Malik.Prof GN.Yatoo Member Management Committee SKIMS was also present in the function.A guest lecture was delivered by Dr. Mir Jaffar,a clinical embryologist of high repute heading the Millan Hospital Bangaluru as Scientific Director, wherein besides putting in various new and innovative methods of treatment for childless couples like IUI.IVF,ICSI he highlighted the important of marriage in time to reduce the incidence of infertility.

Prof Khuroo gave the details of Progress made by the SKIMS Medical College under Vibrant & Dynamic leadership of Principal SKIMS Medical College & Hospital since last 1 and half year by recruiting large number of Faculty and Paramedical Staff in a transparent and highly professional manner and promotions of the existing faculty and paramedical staff,therby overcoming the deficiencies pointed out by MCI in this account and following the issues of Infrastructure with the State Govt and thanked the State Administration for their positive and result oriented efforts in addressing the issues of SKIMS and SKIMS MCH Bemina.He also appreciated the positive and encouraging efforts of the Director SKIMS & EOSG,Prof Omar Javed in projecting and following the isues of SKIMS Medical College Bemina.Prof Omar Javed ensured full support to SKIMS MCH Bemina and complemented the Principal with his tireless efforts over last 1 & half year in overcoming its deficiency of infrastructure and hoped that the construction of the new 250 bedded IPD block and New College /Lab Block will start any time now as the contract stands finalized.

The Principal SKIMS Medical College highlighted the achievements of the Institution over last 18 months and highly appreciated the Patronage & Full Support of Hon’ble Chief Minster & the Chief Secretary of the state in addressing the long pending issue of a New College and Hospital Block for SKIMS MCH Bemina at a estimated cost of 172 crores which has become a reality now as the contract stands finalized and Formal Foundation Stone laying is awaited. Dr Untoo said that efforts are being made to provide treatment to childless couples in Govt sector at affordable prices as the same are very costly and unaffordable to public in Corporate Sector.