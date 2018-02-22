Siege In Srinagar Parts

SOG and CRPF cordoned off Gulberg Colony in Buchpora late today afternoon following inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.
Srinagar—Government Forces on Wednesday conducted separate cordon-and-search-operation operation at Machow and Buchpora areas of Srinagar.
Official sources said that SOG and CRPF cordoned off Gulberg Colony in Buchpora late today afternoon following inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.
Earlier, a joint team of SOG and CRPF launched the cordon-and-search operation at Machow area of Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts following inputs about the movement of some militants in the area.
The forces along with the additional reinforcement conducted searches amid reports of minor stone pelting clashes in the area.
Meanwhile, both the operations were later called off and no arrests made.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.