Siege In Srinagar Parts

Srinagar—Government Forces on Wednesday conducted separate cordon-and-search-operation operation at Machow and Buchpora areas of Srinagar.

Official sources said that SOG and CRPF cordoned off Gulberg Colony in Buchpora late today afternoon following inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of SOG and CRPF launched the cordon-and-search operation at Machow area of Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts following inputs about the movement of some militants in the area.

The forces along with the additional reinforcement conducted searches amid reports of minor stone pelting clashes in the area.

Meanwhile, both the operations were later called off and no arrests made.