'Shehr-e-Khaas assumes much significance in Smart City project'

Srinagar—Minister for Edu­cation, Finance, Labour & Em­ployment Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that Shehr-e-Khaas assumes a great deal of significance in the ambitious smart city programme for Srinagar being implemented by the present dispensation.

Addressing a party convention at Khanyar, Bukhari observed that the state government is com­mitted to revive the historic, cul­tural and economic significance of Shehr-e-Khass and its adjoining areas in Srinagar.

“You will shortly witness an eq­uitable and balanced development in all sectors of the governance in your areas,” he told the gathering of party workers.

He said that Chief Minister Meh­booba Mufti has shown her keen in­terest in restoration of pristine glory and the historic importance of Sri­nagar city especially Shehr-e-Khaas.

“Srinagar, after being included in the ‘Smart Cities Mission’, will go through a major transforma­tion in the coming years as the state government is moving ahead with a major infrastructure devel­opment across the city. I am sure that Shehr-e-Khass will be a major beneficiary of this programme,” he added.

He asked the gathering to strengthen the party at grass root level by disseminating its socio economic and political agenda in their areas of influence. “I assure you that the Chief Minister Meh­booba Mufti is fully aware of your livelihood concerns and she will soon come up with some remedies to your sufferings,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Peer­zada Mansoor Hussain, PDP gen­eral secretary central Kashmir said that National Conference dur­ing its tenure of governance has destroyed the historic character of Shehr-e-Khas by wanton destruc­tion of all symbols of Kashmir’s glorious heritage.

He said that during NC regimes in the past there was deliberate tam­pering with the distinct character of built heritage in the capital city especially Shehr-e-Khaas which is proud to be hub of the most ancient civilization in the region.

He regretted that people of Kash­mir were made to compromise their socio-economic and political iden­tity by National Conference for the sake and lust of power.

“Whatever baggage of chal­lenges and difficulties we face at present have been inherited by us as an outcome of the deeds of Na­tional Conference. The voices of dissent in Kashmir also face the same challenges created by the power hungry National Confer­ence,” Mansoor observed.

He said that PDP government is committed to bring Shehr-e- Khaas at the national and inter­national map of socio-economic development. “Our government is working on this and people of Khanyar constituency by now would have understood it by our performance,” he said while ap­preciating the role of Mohammad Khurshid Alam in raisings the day to day issues of people of Khanyar in Legislative Council.

In his address, PDP District president and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that Shehr-e-Khaas is an obvious priority for the Chief Minister Mehbooba Muf­ti and occupies a prime place in her vision to restore pristine glory of Srinagar city.

He said that he would strive tirelessly to restore the pristine glory of Shehr-e-Khaas for ensur­ing its holistic development on pri­ority. He emphasized on need for liberal funding for a desired social change through well-conceived in­frastructure buildings.

Alam reiterated that not only the religious and historical places will get her due attention; it is the other key sectors of public health, sanita­tion, protection of water bodies and planned infrastructure building which is receiving her personal at­tention for positive change.

Alam said with CM’s per­sonal interest, city has seen sea change in traffic management and functioning in hospitals and municipality. “Other key sectors are being mobilised on her per­sonal direction and it is because of her leadership that construc­tion of marriage halls, opening of parks and protection of water bodies have received visible fil­lip,” he added.

He thanked the minister for fi­nance for showing a keen interests in restoration of historic signifi­cance of Sheh-r-eKhaas.

The other who addressed and were present on the occasion in­clude, MLA Batmaloo Nooor Mo­hammad Shiekh, party leaders Dr Ali Mohammad, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Abdul Hamid Kosheen and Mohammad Ashraf Dar party Zone president Amirakadal.