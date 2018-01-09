Shabir Shah serves legal notice to ETV Urdu

Srinagar—Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has served a legal notice to ETV Urdu TV channel for telecasting baseless news about its incarcerated chief Shabir Ahmad Shah.

The notice issued through advocate Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar said that Shabir Shah, who is presently lodged in Central Jail Tihar, New Delhi is a prominent and frontline pro-freedom political leader of Jammu and Kashmir right from 1968, fighting for Right to Self Determination. The ETV Urdu on Dec 3, 2018 at 1900 hours telecast a caption in Urdu saying “Rs 62.00 lakh was recovered from Shabir Ahmad Shah by Enforcement Directorate.”

The news is false and frivolous and has been deliberately aired. Even the charge sheet filed by ED New Delhi against Shabir Shah does not reveal anywhere that Rs Sixty lakh have been recovered or seized from him.

The notice said that Shabir Shah is a reputed political leader/figure of Jammu and Kashmir, and has earned a good fame and respect among the masses of Jammu and Kashmir in general and people of Kashmir in particular. Besides, he has a good repute, respect and fair name among people of several countries outside India, as he has been named as “Prisoner of Conscience” by Amnesty International in 1994.

In consequence of the fake news item of ETV Urdu, the said TV channel has committed breach of fundamental and personal rights of Shabir Shah, the notice said.

The notice has called upon ETV Urdu to take note of and pay an amount of Rs 5 crore (Rupees five crore) to Shabir Shah for inflicting harm to Shabir Shah.