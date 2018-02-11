Seminar on capital punishment held in Srinagar

Srinagar—People from every nook and corner of the valley, hailing from different walks of life participated in a daylong semi­nar organized by Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) in Srinagar on Satur­day. Breaking all traditions the seminar was presided by a 90 year brave heart namely Sabaz Ali who had lost his three sons and is feeding nearly a dozen orphans.

All the speakers mostly heirs of martyrs and victims of vio­lence took the pledge that Kash­miris will never scum to pressure tactics and use of brutal force by New Delhi as they are seeking resolution to Kashmir dispute through Right to self determina­tion for the larger interests of people of the sub continent.

Tears were rolling down from the eyes of the participants when dozens of the parents and oth­ers spoke how army and security agencies butchered their near and dear ones during last 30 years but New Delhi not only denied the jus­tice but did everything to prove innocent unarmed civilians as ter­rorists. Justice Hasnain through his speech send in writing and was readout at the seminar said that death penalty once executed leaves no room for correction of error and undue mistrial.

He said severe punishment like death penalty presupposes fair trial. Referring to Afzal Gu­ru’s and Maqbool Bhat’s hang­ings Justice Masoodi said “In case of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Guru the principles of fair trial are fair execution were never followed.

In case of Maqbool Bhat the sentence was imposed in 1968 and executed in 1984 after 16 long years. The Supreme Court has time and again laid down that where for one or the other rea­son the execution of death pen­alty gets delayed, it should not be executed as the prisoner in the prison cell dies almost daily.

While awaiting the execution and the long delays itself dehu­manizing even long pendency of the punishment and the death sen­tence should have been commuted. In case of Afzal Guru the execution of death sentence was hurried and though far behind in the queue the sentence was executed that too without information to his family.

In both the cases it is highly doubtful whether adequate legal assistance was provided during the trial. None from the legal lu­minaries came forward to defend them and it was left to the trial court to appoint an amicus curie”.

Speaking on the occasion Er. Rasheed reiterated that Kash­miris are not enemies of India and they will be the biggest ben­eficiaries of peace between India and Pakistan. He said “Had hang­ing been a solution, no one would have dared to take up to arms af­ter Maqbool Bhat’s hanging and after Afzal Gurus hanging what happened in Kashmir is ample reason to conclude that death punishment should be abolished”.

Er. Rasheed added that while Hurriyat represents sentiments and sacrifices of People of J&K, the need of the hour is that Hurri­yat Leadership should earn well wishers for the movement and not count everyone on the other side. He said the fight is much much bigger as New Delhi is do­ing everything to divide Kash­miris, creating confusions and avoids a resolution. If Kashmiris are not united and lack a proper workable strategy, masses will just go on sacrificing and leaders will continue to wait for search­ing opportunities to propagate their agenda whatsoever”.

Er. Rasheed added that what­soever valid questions Afal Gu­ru’s wife has raised from time to time we all need to introspect and find the answers.

Er. Rasheed condemned behav­ior of the police and civil adminis­tration for cancelling the permis­sion granted for holding seminar in Hotel Lala Rukh and said that party was informed at 11:00 PM in the night about the decision and the act was just yet one more evidence of frustration on part of the Govt. He thanked people from all walks of life for making their presence to the seminar and listening around 35 speakers dur­ing the day. Prominent lawyers, political activists and scholars explained in detail how was the capital punishment a disaster throughout the world and a bar­rier in establishing peace