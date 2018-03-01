Semi-Ring Road: New Gallandar bypass to traverse 52 villages

Srinagar—Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar has welcomed the formal award of Srinagar Semi-Ring Road Project by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday.

He said the tenders have already been issued for the Jammu Semi-Ring Road proj­ect and it will be also awarded soon for execution.

Earlier today Union Min­istry of Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI has awarded Rs 939 crore project for construction of proposed Srinagar Semi-Ring Road to Ramky Infrastructure.

"The NHAI has issued letter of award for construc­tion of the proposed Srinagar Ring Road/ Bypass from Gal­lander to Crossing of Sum­bal Road," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in its statement.

The 42.10 km project with a cost of Rs 939.41 crore has been awarded to Ramky Infra­structure and would be imple­mented on engineering, pro­curement and construction (EPC) mode, the statement said adding the construction period is 36 months, it said.

The entire greenfield alignment has been proposed on the western side of Sri­nagar City to provide con­nectivity to the habitation on that side, it said.

It will also provide smooth and easy traffic flow in and around Srinagar City.

The Ring Road/ Bypass will traverse 52 villages and 6 Districts including Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Sri­nagar, Ganderbaland Bandi­pora, it added. The ring road/bypass will also lead to substantial socio-economic growth of the area.