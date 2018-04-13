Rose Avenue area of HMT sans drainage system

The residents said that they are being forced to face hardships as due to the callous attitude of the authorities; the entire area has got submerged.
Srinagar—The residents of Rose Avenue area of HMT are up in arms against the authorities for failing to repair the drainage system in their area.
The residents told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that they are being forced to face hardships as due to the callous attitude of the authorities; the entire area has got submerged.They said that “UEED has stopped operation of its drainage pump at HMT since yesterday as a result of which, the water level in Rose Avenue HMT area has gone up, making it impossible for the residents to move.”They said that the roads leading to a local Masjid here are already submerged as such prayers since Magrib yesterday could not be offered there.“Authorities must take immediate steps to restore the drainage system and dewater the area,” the residents demanded. (KNS)
