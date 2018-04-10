'Road signs, ban on overloading, punctual timing of buses in offing'

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday directed all the officials of various departments to work in tandem so that the entire traffic management in Srinagar and peripheries is strengthened and relief given to commuters.

The Div Com was speaking at a meeting to undertake various decisions to strengthen the traffic management in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by IGP Traffic Basant Rath, DDC Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid, RTO Kashmir, Traffic Advisor, other officials representing various departments and representatives of various passenger bus and Sumo unions.

The Div Com said that to ensure smooth movement of traffic and commuters in Srinagar and peripheries in coming season, various steps need to be undertaken at the earliest. He said that more than 5000 road signs and other signages will be installed all around Srinagar. The Div Com said that Srinagar is beset with traffic blockages and slow movement at certain and they need to be addressed on priority basis.

IGP Traffic informed the meeting that the immediate focus will be on Airport road to Jehangir Chowk, Badyari Chowk and Hari Singh High Street. The Div Directed SMC and SDA to ensure that the concerned roads and chowks are removed from all encroachments and rehabilitation undertaken wherever needed.

The Div Com directed the Passenger Bus unions that all drivers and conductors will don the uniforms by 15th of April. He said that Parimpora bus stand will have separate gates for entry and exit to remove congestion.

The Div Com also directed the DDC Srinagar and SDA to ensure all vehicle repairing workshops stop operating from roads thus impeding traffic movement. He said that dividers at Hawal chowk and streamlining of traffic in Soura will be undertaken from Tuesday. He also directed the passengers buses to display rate list in their vehicles and also ply on their permitted routes in a definite time table.