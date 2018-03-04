ReT Teachers stage protest seeking fulfillment of demands

Srinagar—Hundreds of Jam­mu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Tal­eem (ReT) teachers’ Forum Sat­urday staged a massive protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar seeking fulfillment of their mul­tiple demands.

The ReT teachers disrupted traffic for hours and registered massive protest amid rains. The protesting teachers also marched towards DSEK office where they held a sit-in there amid anti government slogans.

They demanded streamlin­ing of salaries of SSA teachers, implementation of transfer pol­icy and regularization policy.

They said that MHRD has clubbed various schemes like SSA, RMSA, RUSA and reduced the funds that have affected Sar­va Shiksha Abhiyaan teachers.

“Government must delink the SSA teacher’s salary so that they will get salaries on monthly basis,” said Farooq Ahmed Tantary, chairman of the forum.

He added despite court rul­ings there has been no imple­mentation of transfer policy.

They threatened to stir agi­tation and lock down schools in case government fails to meet their demands.