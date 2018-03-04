ReT Teachers stage protest seeking fulfillment of demands

The ReT teachers disrupted traffic for hours and registered massive protest amid rains. The protesting teachers also marched towards DSEK office where they held a sit-in there amid anti government slogans.
Srinagar—Hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers’ Forum Saturday staged a massive protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar seeking fulfillment of their multiple demands.
The ReT teachers disrupted traffic for hours and registered massive protest amid rains. The protesting teachers also marched towards DSEK office where they held a sit-in there amid anti government slogans.
They demanded streamlining of salaries of SSA teachers, implementation of transfer policy and regularization policy.
They said that MHRD has clubbed various schemes like SSA, RMSA, RUSA and reduced the funds that have affected Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan teachers.
“Government must delink the SSA teacher’s salary so that they will get salaries on monthly basis,” said Farooq Ahmed Tantary, chairman of the forum.
He added despite court rulings there has been no implementation of transfer policy.
They threatened to stir agitation and lock down schools in case government fails to meet their demands.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.