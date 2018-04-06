Restrictions in Srinagar parts today

Srinagar: The authorities have ordered imposition of restrictions in parts of Old City and uptown Srinagar on Friday.

A government official said there shall be complete restrictions within the territorial jurisdictions of police station of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, MR Gunj and partially in Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the district on April 6.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan this evening in Srinagar in the backdrop of student’s protests in Valley parts.