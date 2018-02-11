Reservation for Srinagar’s poorest of poor a historic move: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu—Minister for Educa­tion Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today congratulated Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Gani Lone the Minis­ter for Social Welfare for six per cent reservation that will signifi­cantly benefit the poorest of poor and underprivileged sections of Srinagar city seeking jobs and other benefits in the State.

Terming the move historic, Bukhari observed that by way of extending this reservation, a long pending demand of economically poor sections of the society living in Srinagar has been met by the pres­ent dispensation. “This reservation will ensure greater opportunity for the inhabitants Srinagar who seek jobs and other benefits in govern­ment sector which were sofar not available to them,” he remarked.

He said that the Srinagar city is inhabited by thousands of families having annual income of Rs 1 lac or less and now with this reserva­tion accorded to them they will fall and get immensely benefitted under the category of ‘weak and under privileged sections.

Bukhari observed that the decades old turmoil in Kashmir badly impacted the economy of Srinagar city turning it as an abode of poorest of poor and un­derprivileged category. “Granting reservation to this weaker section is a major initiative towards social integration and saving the future of economically downtrodden sec­tions of our City.”

The Minister said that a vast chunk of population in Srinagar who would deal with different tra­ditional trades and crafts were hit by the vagaries of conflict and are not in a position to earn their live­lihood in a dignified manner.

“The reservation has come as a sigh of relief for such economically downtrodden sections and this initia­tive would go down as one of the big­gest welfare initiatives by any gov­ernment in recent times,” he added.

The Minister also hailed Ms. Mufti and Mr. Lone for approving three per cent reservation in jobs to Pahari speaking people in the State. Bukhari remarked that by granting three per cent reserva­tion the PDP led coalition govern­ment has fulfilled its commitment to Pahari speaking Community in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the revolutionary and bold initiatives taken by the Chief Minister will yield long-term re­sults and will take Jammu and Kashmir on the path of peace, progress and economic growth.

“The Chief Minister Ms Meh­booba Mufti under whose vision the social welfare department led by Sajjad Gani Lone deserve ac­colades and appreciations for con­ducting an extensive exercise that has resulted into approval for this bold public welfare initiative,” Bukhari remarked.

He said that earlier in the past the successive governments only dis­cussed and debated these significant issues but never came out with a de­finitive solution to these unrelieved economic imbalances in the society.

“Extending reservation to eco­nomically weaker sections and Pahari speaking people was only being debated and left without any concrete solution on different ruses but PDP led coalition government has shown the will and determina­tion to be the first State in extend­ing these reservations in the entire country,” Bukhari said.