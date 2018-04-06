Repeated curbs reflect frustration of rulers: Mirwaiz

Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house detention, has strongly condemned the government action of caging pro-freedom leaders, disallowing Friday congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid and turning entire downtown and other parts of the city into a military garrison stating that repeated curbs reflect the frustration of the rulers, who have accepted defeat at the hands of people’s resilience.

In a statement, Mirwaiz while terming the wave of killings and repression carried out by forces as “state terrorism at its worst”, said that forces are selectively killing Kashmiri youth to intimidate and silence all voices that are demanding their basic right.

“But the fact remains that all these steps are destined to fail or break people’s resolve,” Mirwaiz said, adding that Government of India should read the writing on the wall which clearly reads that generation next of Kashmir is all the more ardent and impassioned to strive for the realisation of its fundamental right to self-determination and they will definitely achieve it.

He said New Delhi can delay the resolution of Kashmir dispute by use of force and military might but cannot deny it. “The resilience and sacrifices of the people will one day make them see the dawn when their dream of achieving the right to self-determination which is the right of every nation and for which they have been yearning for past 70 years, will be realised,” he said.

Mirwaiz thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing April 6 as a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir and urged the country to intensify its campaign of making the world community aware of the genuine political struggle of the people of Kashmir and “brutal” human rights violations being committed here by GoI to suppress it.

Mirwaiz also urged Pakistan to influence OIC, European Union, Amnesty International and other rights bodies across the globe to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of people of Kashmir and to seek an end to killing of youth, arrests and detentions caging of resistance leadership, immediate rollback of black laws like AFSPA, which provides a free licence to forces to kill any Kashmir at their will.

He urged Pakistan to create an opinion across the globe so that Kashmir issue is resolved as per the aspirations of its people.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson strongly condemned the house detention of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani and lodgement of JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik at Central Jail. He also denounced the raids at the house of senior ailing AAC leader Ghulam Nabi Zaki and lodging him at Sopore police station, and detaining Hurriyat (M) leader Mukhtar Waza.

The spokesperson also condemned imposition of curfew in majority of areas in south Kashmir and Ganderbal district terming it the “ultimate dictatorship of the ruling regime”.

He said the resolution framed by the JRL was read and passed unanimously across masajids, shrines and Imambaras across Kashmir amid a pledge that despite repressive measures, the struggle of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination will continue on all fronts till the final goal is achieved.

Special prayers were held for the civilians killed in injured in force’s action in south Kashmir and Kangan, Ganderbal, he said.

The spokesperson also expressed concern and condemned the abduction and killings of young boys in Hajin by unknown gunmen, and said killing in all forms is anti-human.