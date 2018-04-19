Remove all street vendors from Lal, Chowk, HSHS: Div com directs SMC

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that the continuous drive against roadside encroachments, illegal vendors and violators of traffic laws is showing the positive effect and the drive needs to be sustained to achieve the final goal of hassle-free movement of traffic and pedestrians.

The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting held to review the overall traffic scenario in Kashmir. The meeting was attended by RTO Kashmir, Amicus Curie, Chief Town Planner, SSP Traffic and representatives of SDA, SMC and other offices.

The meeting discussed in detail the steps taken by the government over the last few months in streamlining the traffic and explored the further scope of improvement in them. The Div Com directed for a sustained drive, up to six drives per day, by SMC, police and other officials to get rid of illegal vendors in Lal, Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and other places. At Parimpora and Panthachowk, the Div Com directed to remove all illegal vendors and shift them to the dedicated vending zones earmarked for them.

He also directed to impose a fine of Rs 40,000 for shopkeepers who keep their merchandise outside of their shops. The SMC was also directed to stop external renovation works undertaken by shopkeepers without permission.

The Div Com said that the dedication of roadside paid parking has given positive dividends. The meeting was informed that 12 such parking are already functional and three more are being finalized in the current week. The Div Com directed the officials to make all 47-parking functional within next 15 days. Furthermore, the intelligent traffic lights will be made functional by the end of the current month, it was revealed.

The RTO Kashmir informed the meeting that 55 percent of passenger taxis have been colour coded and entire exercise will be completed shortly. The Div Com directed the officials to explore providing of logos to Tourist Taxis. The Div Com said that with such steps, the entire traffic scenario will experience a sea change and common people will be the main beneficiaries.