Removal of Director SKIMS: Protesters want Govt to revoke its order

Srinagar—Scores of people from different shades of society Tuesday staged a protest resenting government action of removing Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar from the post of Director SKIMS.

Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar, a renowned Cardiologist was removed by Mehbooba Mufti led Government after a media report that some doctors posted at SKIMS are indulging in private practice.

A large number of people from different areas of Kashmir Valley assembled here at Press Enclave Srinagar. They were carrying placards and banners that read: “We stand with you AG Ahangar,” “Director of prestigious institution cannot be made scapegoat for the wrong doings of others.”

The protesters alleged that Dr AG Ahangar was removed under political pressure as BJP didn’t want him to continue as Director. “He was shown door under a well hatched conspiracy. Dr Ahangar is pro-Kashmiri who never provided an opportunity to BJP to meddle into the affairs of this prestigious institution,” said a protester to news agency CNS.

They said instead of taking action against erring doctors, the axe first fell on the Director. “Everything was pre-planned. Government particularly some BJP leaders were finding an opportunity to pressurize Mehbooba to show door to Dr Ahangar,” they said adding that BJP wanted their own man to handle the affairs of the SKIMS.

The protesters appealed Chief Minister to revoke the order and allow Dr Ahangar to continue as Director SKIMS.