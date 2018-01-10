Removal of Director SKIMS: Protesters want Govt to revoke its order

Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar, a renowned Cardiologist was removed by Mehbooba Mufti led Government after a media report that some doctors posted at SKIMS are indulging in private practice.
Srinagar—Scores of people from different shades of society Tuesday staged a protest resenting government action of removing Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar from the post of Director SKIMS.
Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar, a renowned Cardiologist was removed by Mehbooba Mufti led Government after a media report that some doctors posted at SKIMS are indulging in private practice.
A large number of people from different areas of Kashmir Valley assembled here at Press Enclave Srinagar. They were carrying placards and banners that read: “We stand with you AG Ahangar,” “Director of prestigious institution cannot be made scapegoat for the wrong doings of others.”
The protesters alleged that Dr AG Ahangar was removed under political pressure as BJP didn’t want him to continue as Director. “He was shown door under a well hatched conspiracy. Dr Ahangar is pro-Kashmiri who never provided an opportunity to BJP to meddle into the affairs of this prestigious institution,” said a protester to news agency CNS.
They said instead of taking action against erring doctors, the axe first fell on the Director. “Everything was pre-planned. Government particularly some BJP leaders were finding an opportunity to pressurize Mehbooba to show door to Dr Ahangar,” they said adding that BJP wanted their own man to handle the affairs of the SKIMS.
The protesters appealed Chief Minister to revoke the order and allow Dr Ahangar to continue as Director SKIMS.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.