Release pending bills immediately or face music: JKCCCC

Srinagar:- Police on Friday detained scores of protesting members of Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractor’s Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), here in Chief Engineering Complex Raj Bagh to foil their ‘Lock Down’ program, said a spokesman.

The Spokesman said that JKCCCC had called for ‘Lock Down to press for their demand of payment of their ‘pending bills’ of more than Rs 700 crores.

Alleging the government owes it pending bills worth Rs 750 Crores, the JKCCCC members appeared in the Chief Engineering Complex Rajbagh anti-government slogans.

The contractors were planning to move towards the here and lock its main gate, but police swung into action and foiled their march

As soon as they proceeded towards said Office, a large contingent of police swung into action and bundled dozens of protesters including general secretary JKCCCC Farooq Ahmed Dar, chairman Haji Mohammad Akbar Pal, chief organizer Haji Nazir aHmed Zarger, Tasaduk Hussain Laway, Haji Nisar, Ishfaq Khan, M Ashraf, Javid Zarger and all the District presidents in their vehicles.

Raising anti-government slogans for some time the remaining JKCCCC members later protested again, and they too were detained.

More than 100 protesting contractors were arrested on Friday and detained in Raj Bagh Police station.

“The withholding of the massive funds (owing to paucity of funds in Treasury Department) is heavily telling on us. We warn the government to release the pending bills immediately or face music,” general secretary JKCCCC Farooq Dar, said.

The tall government claims of keeping funds fall from grace from the fact that it owes us bills worth Rs 750 crores are pending. Such an astronomical amount would make any organization to come on roads,” Farooq Ahmed Dar said.