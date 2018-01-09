Reinstate Director SKIMS or face agitation: DAK

Srinagar—Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) President Dr Suhail Naik in a communiqué said that “Director, Sher I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS), Prof. A. G. Ahangar who has been attached with the General Administration Department(GAD) is highly condemnable, to say the least. The action taken by Government against Director SKIMS seems to be highly politically motivated in which he seems to be made a scape goat”. He further said that the “Director post of premier institution of SKIMS is highly sacrosanct and some lobbies within and outside Institution are hell bent to bring disgrace to it by playing to galleries. It is also worthwhile to mention that Director SKIMS has time and again warned all the Faculty members against private practice and asked common public to inform the administration if they are indulging in the same through various notices which have already been issued several times in leading newspapers but unfortunately there was no response”.

“It is astonishing that highly capable director and of premier institute of North India is attached without preliminary inquiry in a knee jerk response and is surprising that he was sacked within hours without giving him time to give clarification”, he further said.

DAK stresses that the attachment of Director must be revoked immediately with grace and honour to bring back sheen and dignity of the said post, failing which doctors would be forced to stall the health services across the state. DAK has warned of serious consequences if Director SKIMS is not reinstated immediately for which the whole onus will lie on the Govt.