Rehab Of Vendors Displaced From Batamaloo In Limbo

Srinagar: Despite the government’s assurances of providing platforms for vendors and shopkeepers displaced from the shifted Batamaloo bus stand, land has yet to be transferred to the R and B department even though 25 kanals have already been identified for the proposed rehabilitation at the new bus stand in Parimpora.

“The erstwhile General Bus Stand, Batmaloo has been shifted to Parimpora on the directions of High court and there is no proposal to rehabilitate the shopkeepers of Bus Stand Batamaloo by Housing & Urban Development Department,” deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh, who is also minister incharge of H&UDD said in just concluded budget session, according to an official press release from Jammu.

“The Public Works (R&B) Department has a proposal to rehabilitate the affected shopkeepers of old bus stand Batamaloo which stands shifted to the new location at Parimpora. The land measuring 25 kanals has been identified for the purpose by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir inside the SRTC Yard at Parimpora,” the minister said.

However, the minister said that the land has not been transferred to the R&B Department as yet. “Detailed Project Report (DPR) for "construction of shopping complex at Bus stand Parimpora for rehabilitation of shopkeepers of Bus stand Batamaloo" at an estimated cost of Rs. 1945.42 lacs is under technical scrutiny in R&B Department.”

He said the proposed shopping complex shall rehabilitate shopkeepers of all categories including general category shops (196), Auto mobile workshops (200), comment concrete platforms for cluster units for hawkers ( 196) and open platforms for Reihdi vendors (240).